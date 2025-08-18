TROY – The final First Fridays event of the season is set for Friday, September 5, from 5:00–8:00 p.m. in Downtown Troy. Guests can enjoy an evening filled with live music, local eats, refreshing drinks, and community shopping as Market & Main transforms into a lively destination for all ages.

This month’s featured entertainment is The Dude Abides Duo, bringing a fun mix of music that will keep the crowd entertained throughout the evening.

Attendees will find plenty of delicious dining options with Spud Shack Food Truck, Takozz, Slabs on the Curb, Franko’s Hot Dogs & Bratz, Polar Paradise, Zanny Popz Frozen Treats, and Washington Kettle Corn all serving up crowd favorites.

The fun doesn’t stop there—local establishments will also be on hand with drink specials, including The Wine Diva Pop Up Bar, The Balanced Bee, Time Out Bar & Grill, The Happy Elephant, Kokomo Joe’s, and VFW Post 976.

Guests are encouraged to explore the Market & Main shops, featuring The Happy Elephant, Salt Wellness, Rose MedSpa, Red Door Cottage, No Restrictions Tattoos, and Mokka Bon, offering everything from boutique shopping to wellness services.

“First Fridays have been a huge success in bringing people together and highlighting the businesses that make Downtown Troy unique,” said Dawn Mushill, President/CEO of the Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce. “We invite everyone to come out for this final First Friday of the season and enjoy an evening of shopping, dining, and music.”

First Fridays are hosted by the Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce, the City of Troy, Jarvis Township, and Ramey Insurance Group.

For more information, visit www.troymaryvillecoc.comor emailinfo@troymaryvillecoc.com.

