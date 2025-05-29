First Fridays in Downtown Troy Spotlight Shotgun Creek On June 6 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. June 3rd – Summer Kick-Off Community Resource & Outreach Market at Tri-Township Park Pavilion #1, 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM Bluey Meet & Greet, 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Bounce House

Games

Giveaways

Free hotdog & chips

Fresh food market with Link match – Spend $25 in Link, get $25 in Free Produce

Interested in being a vendor? Click Here or email us at the Chamber! June 6th – First Fridays in Downtown Troy (Main & Market), 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM Shotgun Creek will be playing

Food & Vendors

https://www.troymaryvillecoc.com/first-friday-in-troy Article continues after sponsor message June 7th – E-Cycling / Shredding Event at Triad High School, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM https://www.troymaryvillecoc.com/e-cycle June 12th – Chamber Social at McDonald’s in Troy, 8:30 AM – 10:00 AM Attendees buy their own lunch June 18th – Business Before Breakfast at Brightly Senior Living, 8:30 AM – 10:00 AM Speaker: Michael Monken & Laura Griffith, New Adventure Web Design & Digital Marketing

Topic: How to Use Google Business Profiles to Get More Customers

Click Here to Register! June 25th - Lunch & Learn at the Holiday Inn Express, 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM Speaker: Garon Cooper, Chatly Topic: AI Isn’t The Future. It’s The NOW! How Small Businesses Can Leverage New Tools To Compete Like The Big Guys

Attendees Supply Own Lunch

Click Here to Register! More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending