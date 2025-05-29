June 3rd Summer Kick-Off Community Resource & Outreach Market at Tri-Township Park Pavilion #1, 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

  • Bluey Meet & Greet, 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM
  • Bounce House
  • Games
  • Giveaways
  • Free hotdog & chips
  • Fresh food market with Link match – Spend $25 in Link, get $25 in Free Produce
  • Interested in being a vendor? Click Here or email us at the Chamber!

June 6th – First Fridays in Downtown Troy (Main & Market), 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

June 7th – E-Cycling / Shredding Event at Triad High School, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

June 12th – Chamber Social at McDonald’s in Troy, 8:30 AM – 10:00 AM

  • Attendees buy their own lunch

June 18th – Business Before Breakfast at Brightly Senior Living, 8:30 AM – 10:00 AM

  • Speaker: Michael Monken & Laura Griffith, New Adventure Web Design & Digital Marketing
  • Topic: How to Use Google Business Profiles to Get More Customers
  • Click Here to Register!

June 25th - Lunch & Learn at the Holiday Inn Express, 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM

  • Speaker: Garon Cooper, Chatly
  • Topic: AI Isn’t The Future. It’s The NOW! How Small Businesses Can Leverage New Tools To Compete Like The Big Guys
  • Attendees Supply Own Lunch
  • Click Here to Register!

