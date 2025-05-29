First Fridays in Downtown Troy Spotlight Shotgun Creek On June 6
June 3rd – Summer Kick-Off Community Resource & Outreach Market at Tri-Township Park Pavilion #1, 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM
- Bluey Meet & Greet, 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM
- Bounce House
- Games
- Giveaways
- Free hotdog & chips
- Fresh food market with Link match – Spend $25 in Link, get $25 in Free Produce
- Interested in being a vendor? Click Here or email us at the Chamber!
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
June 6th – First Fridays in Downtown Troy (Main & Market), 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM
- Shotgun Creek will be playing
- Food & Vendors
- https://www.troymaryvillecoc.com/first-friday-in-troy
June 7th – E-Cycling / Shredding Event at Triad High School, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
June 12th – Chamber Social at McDonald’s in Troy, 8:30 AM – 10:00 AM
- Attendees buy their own lunch
June 18th – Business Before Breakfast at Brightly Senior Living, 8:30 AM – 10:00 AM
- Speaker: Michael Monken & Laura Griffith, New Adventure Web Design & Digital Marketing
- Topic: How to Use Google Business Profiles to Get More Customers
- Click Here to Register!
June 25th - Lunch & Learn at the Holiday Inn Express, 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
- Speaker: Garon Cooper, Chatly
- Topic: AI Isn’t The Future. It’s The NOW! How Small Businesses Can Leverage New Tools To Compete Like The Big Guys
- Attendees Supply Own Lunch
- Click Here to Register!
More like this: