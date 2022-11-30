ALTON - Alton Main Street and Jacoby Arts Center are partnering to present First Fridays, a late-night art and shopping experience which spans 21 locations across the Downtown Alton district. This event is held on the First Friday of each month during the fall, providing you with an opportunity to check out new shops and galleries and visit familiar favorites to experience art and great promotions at each business. This is the last Frist Friday of the 2022 season, so don’t miss out on the great specials for your holiday gift-giving.

Participants are offering a variety of discounts, refreshments, and giveaways. Everyone who has their passport stamped at 10 locations will receive a $10 gift certificate to any participating business. Free parking is available in the lot next to Jacoby Arts Center, located at 627 E. Broadway, and a free shuttle bus will be provided from 5:00-9:00 p.m., running a continuous loop between all participating locations. Find "Where’s Wadlow" hidden at one of the locations to win a $100 gift certificate!

On Friday, December 2nd, start your evening by picking up your First Fridays passport at Jacoby Arts Center. There you will receive 10% off the Artist Shop, plus events and classes. They will be celebrating opening night of their new exhibit: Art To Make You Smile by Rich Brooks. Enjoy a meet & greet with the artist, a musical performance by Casting Runes, and culinary creations by Louie's Pizzeria.

Alton’s new photography museum Selfie City has joined the fun this month, offering 20% off any of their packages to take pictures with friends with a variety of props and backgrounds. Another new stop in December is The Conservatory, which is filled with the wonderous artwork of Michael Snider; check in and post a photo showing a work of art on social media with the hashtag #Kooliverse to receive a complimentary beverage.

Visitors to the Artist Lounge at Alton Stained Glass Works will enjoy a holiday wine special – only $5 per glass. At Funky Planet Toys & Gifts you can enter a raffle to win free toys, and make sure to check out their holiday yarn bomb! Olive Oil Marketplace will offer 10% off your total purchase or 20% off 1 item. KBK STYLEZ will offer 10% off any purchase of $30.00 or more.

Picture This & More will have guest artist Sun Smith-Foret in the gallery to talk about her displayed work, and Rushmore boutique will offer cozy sips and sweets while you browse their new arrivals in winter fashion. Visit A&A Boutique for 10% off the entire store. Country Meadows Antiques will be offering 10% off any item $25 or more and Country Meadows II in the lower level will feature a storewide sale along with mocktails and munchies. Make sure to stop by Party on Broadway for buy-one-get-one 50% off all in-stock signs!

At Refabuloused Relics you’ll receive 10% off any purchase of $10 or more. Epicurean Fare will help keep you energized with $5 adult coffee or hot chocolate and $5 munchies. 1904 General Store will have 15% off the whole store (excluding candy, fudge, and ice cream) and hold a drawing for a $50 Brown Bag Bistro gift card.

Visit AP Cigar for 10% off Second Hand Barrel products, cigars, and accessories and Alton Music Exchange will be 10% off after 7 p.m. By Design is hosting raffles for a free pant hem and a $25 gift certificate towards alterations, and they will also have free refreshments available! Alton Flea Market will have $10 off a $50 purchase (excluding some vendors). Moon Drops + Wellness will have CBD seltzer samples + 20% off all Moon Drops Products and merchandise.

For more information on ways that Jacoby Arts Center is working to engage imaginations and enrich lives, visit www.jacobyartscenter.org. For more information on the many ways that Alton Main Street is working to enhance and promote Alton’s historic downtown district, visit www.DowntownAlton.com.

