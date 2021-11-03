ALTON - Alton Main Street and Jacoby Arts Center are partnering to present First Fridays, a late-night art and shopping experience which spans 14 locations across the Downtown Alton district. This event will be held on the First Friday of each month through December 2021, providing you with an opportunity to check out new shops and galleries and visit familiar favorites to experience art and great specials at each business.

Participants are offering a variety of discounts, refreshments, and giveaways. Everyone who has their passport stamped at each location will receive a $10 gift certificate to any participating business. Free parking is available in the lot next to Jacoby Arts Center, located at 627 E. Broadway, and a free shuttle bus will be provided from 5:00-9:00 p.m., running a continuous loop between all participating locations.

On Friday, November 5th, start your evening by picking up your First Fridays passport at Jacoby Arts Center. There you will receive a free Jacoby watercolor print by artist Chrissie Chapman, along with an entry to win a 1-year membership with each purchase.

Visit Mississippi Mud Pottery for 10% off all in-stock pottery and artwork, and Picture This & More for 15% off new custom framing orders. At Funky Planet Toys & Gifts you can learn to play Tic Tac Match with game creator Larry Ashlock. BASECAMP.alton is offering $10 off any purchase, and Rushmore will offer sips and sweets while you browse the latest fashions and enjoy their patio with a beautiful view. Enjoy raffles, refreshments, and sales at children's store The Grapevine of Alton.

River Bend Yoga is offering Open Aerial space in their studio; slings will be hung and guests can come in to try it out at no charge – plus specials on classes! Hacienda of Tranquility is offering buy one natural skincare product at full price and save 10% on the second of equal or lesser value.

CJ’s Juicery is offering $1 off all drinks, and invites you to browse their racks of awesome and affordable thrift clothing. Olive Oil Marketplace is offering 15% off your purchase of $15 or more storewide, featuring a large selection of olive oils and balsamic vinegars, plus kitchen gadgets and much more.

Alton Stained Glass Works offers beautiful handmade art glass plus a great selection of beer, wine, and freshly brewed teas. Make sure to pick up a “present from the past” at Country Meadows Antiques, and stop by Party on Broadway for your free gift! At State Street Market you will enjoy any flatbread for $8, plus 10% off bottles of carry-out wine.

The shuttle will also make a stop for photo opportunities with Downtown Alton’s newest public art project, a street mural at the intersection of State and 3rd Streets.

For more information on ways that Jacoby Arts Center is working to engage imaginations and enrich lives, visit www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618.462.5222.

For more information on the many ways that Alton Main Street is working to enhance and promote Alton’s historic downtown district, visit www.DowntownAlton.com.

