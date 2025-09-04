JERSEY - A former FBI agent and a survivor of a violent family attack will share their story Thursday night, Sept. 4, 2025, in a live podcast episode of "The Brighter Side of Blue."

Retired FBI Agent Frank Brostrom previously discussed the Henry Hersman case, a violent and chaotic event that involved Hersman attempting to firebomb his parents’ home with his young daughter inside. At the time, listeners heard the story with a mix of disbelief and dark humor. Unbeknownst to the podcast team, Henry Hersman’s daughter, Sally, was listening.

Sally Christine Arbuthnot, now a detective with the Jersey County Sheriff's Office, was six years old when her father tried to set fire to her grandparents’ home while she was inside. Instead of being offended by the podcast’s laughter at the chaos of the case, she reached out to the hosts to share that the laughter was healing. "Because sometimes when you’ve lived through hell, all you can do is laugh at the insanity of it looking back," she said.

Arbuthnot has since become the first female jailer, road deputy, and detective in her department. She will join Brostrom on the podcast Thursday at 7 p.m. to discuss her journey of resilience, healing, and breaking the cycle of trauma.

The episode promises an inspirational conversation about survival and strength in the face of a harrowing past. Arbuthnot is pictured with her fiancé, Nick Cox, during Police Week in Washington, D.C

Click here to watch the podcast on Thursday evening:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61550540044972

