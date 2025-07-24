EDWARDSVILLE - Britt Alvarez, Steve Christie, Eli Dieveney and Jake Cohen advanced to the final day on Thursday, July 24, 2025, of the 2025 Pro Wildcard Challenge, presented by The Gori Law Firm, after play in the Edwardsville Futures qualifying tournament began on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at the Edwardsville Tennis Center.

The winner of the Challenge will receive a wildcard entry into the $25,000 Edwardsville Futures tournament, presented by The EGHM Foundation, next week.

In the opening round matches of the tournament, Josh Lawrence defeated Bo Black 6-0, 6-1, and Adam Bright took a 6-0, 6-0 win over Kaven Bui to advance to the quarterfinals, while other entrants received a first-round bye.

In the quarterfinal matches, Alvarez won over Lawrence 6-1, 6-0, Christie took a 6-2, 6-4 win over Marco Zlets, Dieveney won over Charlie Coleman 6-4, 7-6 (7-2 in the tiebreak), and Cohen won over bright 6-0, 6-0 to advance to the last four.

The one-day Doubles Shootout tournament, presented by Jeb and Ginger Blasingame of KellerWilliams Marquee Realty, will take place on Friday morning and afternoon, July 25, 2025, with the tournament getting underway officially on Monday, July 28, 2025.

On Sunday evening, as a fun preliminary event, the inaugural One Point Tournament, presented by Mike's Automotive and Courtesy Ice Cream, will take place, which will be an all-comers tournament pitting the pro players against fans, weekend players, and others. A $500 first prize is up for state, with each pairing playing one point, the winner advancing into the next round. Players in either the qualifying or main draws can enter free, there will be a $20 entry fee for others, Check-in and registration will be at 5 p.m., with play set to begin at 6 p.m.

