EDWARDSVILLE - First Community Credit Union has acquired the naming rights for the arena within Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Vadalabene Center for $2.3 million over the next 10 years. Beginning immediately, the facility will be known as First Community Arena at the Vadalabene Center.

The partnership represents the largest corporate naming rights arrangement at SIUE. The initial term is for 10 years through June 30, 2029. One two-year extension is provided, making the potential end date June 30, 2031.

“This is a wonderful example of emerging community relationships,” said SIUE Chancellor Randy Pembrook. “We thank First Community for their generosity, as well as their enthusiasm for higher education in general and SIUE specifically.”

First Community now has more than 40 locations across the St. Louis Metro area, including branches in Glen Carbon and seven other Illinois communities. “We are extremely pleased to be in Illinois and growing our branch network there” said Glenn D. Barks, First Community chief executive officer. “We truly believe that we have all the services families need for every stage of their lives, so a partnership with SIUE makes perfect sense.”

“Partnerships such as this have a transformational effect on many constituencies – most notably for us, our student-athletes,” said Tim Hall, director of athletics. “Our relationship with First Community will allow us to serve our student-athletes on a higher level, whether in the areas of strength and conditioning, academic support services, or nutrition and mental well-being. We look forward to a strong working relationship with First Community.”

“I want to thank First Community President and CEO Glenn Barks and Vice President of Marketing Laura Alfeldt, as well as Tad Middleton and Peak Sports Management for all their support,” said Jason Coomer, SIUE deputy director of athletics. “A tremendous amount of time and thoughtfulness has gone into this process. Throughout our discussions, it was evident that all involved had a sincere interest in making this partnership a reality. Without the collaborative approach that took place, this historic SIUE Athletics event would not have been possible.”

About First Community

First Community was established in 1934 as the Monsanto Credit Union to serve its employees from Missouri and Illinois. In the late 1970s, the credit union expanded its field of membership to serve other companies and communities and became First Community Credit Union in 1983.

First Community was established in 1934 as the Monsanto Credit Union to serve its employees from Missouri and Illinois. In the late 1970s, the credit union expanded its field of membership to serve other companies and communities and became First Community Credit Union in 1983.

In business for 85 years, First Community has more than $2.5-billion in assets, which ranks it among the larger financial institutions in the area and among the top 100 credit unions in the nation. First Community is most proud of being a hometown financial institution.

About Cougar Athletics

The mission of the SIUE Intercollegiate Athletics program is to provide students with opportunities to enhance their education, to represent the University, and to participate in competitive sports while developing skills and understanding. This mission is fulfilled through meeting the following objectives: 1) Emphasize the student athlete concept and support the academic achievement of all participants; 2) Engage in all sporting activities in compliance with NCAA, Conference and University regulations and procedures; 3) Provide equal opportunities for both male and female athletes; 4) Enhance the University's visibility and name recognition through a comprehensive program of successful competitive athletics; and 50 Provide spectator events that contribute to campus life, build community spirit and generate regional competition and rivalry.

About SIUE

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose to shape a changing world. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 13,000.

