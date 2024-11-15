Our Daily Show Interview! Church of Christ Scientist- Upcoming Thanksgiving Services

ELSAH - Members of the First Church of Christ, Scientist invite the community to join them for their Thanksgiving service.

On Nov. 28, 2024, all three area First Church of Christ, Scientist locations will hold a Thanksgiving service. Located at 53 Lasalle Street in Elsah, the Elsah church will begin service at 10:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving. The Jerseyville location (1118 S. Liberty Street in Jerseyville) and the Godfrey location (1430 W. Delmar Avenue in Godfrey) will start their services at 10 a.m.

“Thanksgiving as a holiday, if you look at it historically, it’s about giving gratitude to God,” Roger Gordon said. “Whatever your faith background, we would love to welcome you on Thanksgiving. Let’s give gratitude to God together.”

Gordon, a fourth-generation Christian Scientist, serves as the chaplain and Director of Spiritual Life at Principia College. He said that his family loves attending the Elsah church, where his wife is a reader.

He explained that the Thanksgiving service will include all of the traditional Christian Science elements, with extra time focused on giving thanks. He believes this is one of the most important parts of the service, especially on a day like Thanksgiving.

“The Thanksgiving service, it’ll have song hymns, readings from the Bible and the Christian Science textbook, and really the most special part of it is time for gratitude, where members of the community can share their gratitude, their gratitude for blessings from God over the year, moments of grace they received, healing they’ve experienced,” he explained. “It’s really inspiring to listen to, to come together and give gratitude to God.”

Gordon encourages everyone to stop by one of the churches on Thanksgiving Day to learn more about Christian Science and give thanks alongside the community. He believes the people who attend Christian Science churches are “really lovely people” and promises they will welcome newcomers with open arms.

“Just kind, gentle, praying people,” he said. “It’s a quiet church, very peaceful. I think any Christian Science church you go into is a very peaceful, very calming, healing atmosphere with good people who just wrap you up in love.”

This is what stands out to him about First Church of Christ, Scientist. He explained that the church was founded by Mary Baker Eddy, who was on her deathbed when she read a passage about Jesus healing the sick and was healed herself.



Eddy was convinced that this “miraculous healing” actually had an element of science behind it. Through studying the Bible, she discovered the Laws of God that Christian Scientists believe Jesus used to heal people. The church believes that because Jesus told his disciples to heal, we must be able to do this as well, “by relying on the Laws of God through prayer,” Gordon said.

Gordon noted that Elsah has one of the largest communities of Christian Scientists in the world because of Principia College. Approximately 40% of students are international students, and this diverse student body makes Principia a “fascinating place,” he added. He enjoys working with the students to help them on their own spiritual journeys.

As the Elsah church gears up for the holiday season, the congregation also invites the community to come out to their Christmas celebration, held in partnership with Elsah’s Methodist church. At 3 p.m. on Dec. 15, 2024, attendees can enjoy a service and activities at both the First Church of Christ, Scientist and the Methodist church in Elsah.

Whether you come to the Christmas event or decide to stop in at one of the three Thanksgiving services, Gordon hopes to see you there. For more information about the First Church of Christ, Scientist in Elsah or to get connected to other Christian Science churches in the area, visit CSElsah.org.

“What I think just makes us stand out in general is the love and peace that people feel when they come to our church,” Gordon added. “Feeling uplifted and feeling grateful to God, feeling the peace — that’s the main takeaway.”

