Spanky Fest Set for August 1st at 5pm!

GRAFTON - Grafton’s inaugural Spanky Fest encourages everyone to come out and enjoy an evening of live music, raffles, a silent auction and more fun in honor of Police Chief Eric “Spanky” Spanton.

From 5–11 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, at the Grafton Pub, the community is invited to celebrate Spanky’s birthday by donning their best Hawaiian shirts and spending the evening with the community. All proceeds from the raffle and auction will go back to the Grafton Police Department. Christine Spanton, who helped organize the event, expressed her appreciation for the community’s support following Spanky’s passing.

“We want to honor his birthday in a way he would want, and that is to support the Grafton Police Department,” Christine said. “The community, Grafton and all of Jersey County, has been so supportive.”

Outlaw Opry will play from 7–11 p.m. Grafton Pub will offer drink specials and their full menu will be available for purchase.

Over 200 people have already purchased commemorative shirts, but you can also sign up during the event, and Christine will order more shirts for community members over the next week.

The 50/50 drawing and silent auction will be open until 9 p.m., when winners will be announced. Christine said the silent auction features “super prizes,” including everything from local gift cards to overnight stays to Cardinals tickets to a ten-year-old bottle of Pappy bourbon, valued at $1,000.

All of the proceeds will go to the Grafton Police Department. Spanky served with the Illinois State Police for 28 years, then spent eight years as the chief of police in Grafton.

Following his passing in December 2024, Christine lived briefly in Florida, then returned to Grafton because she missed the community. It has been deeply moving to see how many people knew and loved Spanky, and she is grateful for their support.

“How can you leave this community?” she said. “The support is just immense. I can’t leave it. This community is just so supportive of myself and of the community, the businesses, the police department. It’s just lovely.”

Christine thanked the many businesses who have donated to the cause, as well as the Grafton Pub and Mayor Mike Morrow for their support of the event. She noted it wouldn't be possible without everyone’s help.

Christine and her fellow organizers hope many people come out on Aug. 1 to enjoy the evening and support the Grafton Police Department. The event is in honor of Spanky, and Christine can’t wait to celebrate him with her loved ones in Grafton.

“It’s huge. There’s so much support,” she added. “It touches my heart every day.”

For more information about Spanky Fest, click here or visit the official Facebook event page.

