First and Last Bakery, LLC of Hartford, CT, is recalling the following products due to a possible health risk identified by the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection.

  • First and Last Original Marinara Sauce, Tomato & Basil
  • First and Last Original Traditional Pasta Sauce, Meat Flavored
  • First and Last Original Puttanesca Sauce, Mildly Hot & Spicy

The products were distributed in Connecticut and Massachusetts through Big Y and Stop & Shop retail stores, starting on September 22, 2025, and continuing through 09/22/2025

Sales and production of the sauce have been suspended to ensure full compliance with all regulatory requirements.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recalled products are packaged in 26 FL OZ jars with the following names and UPC numbers:

Product Name Use By Dates
First and Last Original Marinara Sauce, Tomato & Basil 09/26
First and Last Original Traditional Pasta Sauce, Meat Flavored 09/26
First and Last Original Puttanesca Sauce, Mildly Hot & Spicy09/26

The products were manufactured without an approved scheduled process or otherwise evaluated to determine if the process is adequate. Failure to appropriately process acidified or low-acid canned foods can result in Clostridium botulinum toxin formation.

Botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, can cause the following symptoms: general weakness, dizziness, double-vision, and trouble with speaking or swallowing. Difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension, and constipation may also be common symptoms. People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention.

Consumers who have purchased the above-mentioned sauces are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with any questions may contact the company at 860-956-5000, Monday through Friday, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm Eastern Standard Time.

