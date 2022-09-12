Photos may be purchased for personal use at: https://www.randymanning.com/Alton-Expo-Mud-Volleyball

ALTON - The first Mud Volleyball Tournament at the Alton Expo brought excitement and a good time for participants and observers over the weekend near the riverfront.

Dan Herkert, the Alton Amphitheater Board Commission Chair, said the Mud Volleyball was "great fun," and he praised the efforts of the Alton Sports Tap owner Dan King to bring the event to the Expo.

Herkert said he and King hope to continue the success of the event next year.

The Sports Tap has been working with the City of Alton as well as the amphitheater commission and just had these two courts dug within the last couple of months. They are located right by the marina.

Herkert praised the Alton Fire Department for its efforts to hose down the mud volleyball court areas prior to the start of the event Saturday morning. Randy Manning also contributed to this story.

