EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville YMCA Meyer Center hosted its first AAU-sanctioned gymnastics and tumbling trampoline meet on Saturday with 200 competitors from three states participating.

Tracy Fryer, the YMCA gymnastics director, was extremely satisfied with the first large-scale competition and said it was a “big success.”

“It was incredibly fun watching the competitors warm up in the candy cane forest competing at a high level and wearing their elf hats as they received their awards,” she said. “I can’t wait for the next one.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The meet had a Christmas Elf theme with the tagline “Flipping Is My Favorite.”

Fryer said parents and those in attendance left with positive opinions about how the meet was organized and conducted. She said the consensus from those in attendance was that people enjoyed the modern Meyer Center facilities and equipment, which will make it easier to have future competitions.

More like this: