Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville YMCA Meyer Center hosted its first AAU-sanctioned gymnastics and tumbling trampoline meet on Saturday with 200 competitors from three states participating.

Tracy Fryer, the YMCA gymnastics director, was extremely satisfied with the first large-scale competition and said it was a “big success.”

“It was incredibly fun watching the competitors warm up in the candy cane forest competing at a high level and wearing their elf hats as they received their awards,” she said. “I can’t wait for the next one.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The meet had a Christmas Elf theme with the tagline “Flipping Is My Favorite.”

Fryer said parents and those in attendance left with positive opinions about how the meet was organized and conducted. She said the consensus from those in attendance was that people enjoyed the modern Meyer Center facilities and equipment, which will make it easier to have future competitions.

More like this:

6 days ago - Riverbend Family Ministries Surpasses Fundraising Goal at 'Soaring to New Heights: Uplifting Our Community' Banquet

Oct 11, 2024 - Ray Strebel Outlines Plans for City of Alton If Elected as Mayor

Oct 14, 2024 - James Bess Foundation To Grant Dying Granite City Woman’s Dying Wish To Meet Jelly Roll

Oct 31, 2024 - Sen. Erica Harriss Hosts 56th District Mayors' Roundtable to Address Community Issues

3 days ago - SIUE Students Destiony Phillips and Ashley Wahome Receive Donald M. Suggs Scholarships

 