SEE VIDEO:

ALTON - Around 45 minutes of fireworks ended with city-wide applause and a smoke cloud the size of Godzilla in Alton.

After this year's excessive and lengthy flooding, the amphitheater - from whence the fireworks are usually viewed - was not available. This did not stop Altonians from gathering across Broadway, Mid-town and Downtown Wednesday evening for the Fireworks Over the Mississippi display Alton Mayor Brant Walker said would not disappoint.

Article continues after sponsor message

"The mayor was right when he said it wouldn't disappoint," Regina Jones of Bethalto said. "I especially liked that finale."

Jones was watching the fireworks from near a lot of the Simmons Hanley Conroy National Law Firm in the Mid-town area of Alton.

Folks gathered there and nearby Barth Park at the top of the hill, and many were frequenting local businesses like Old Bakery Beer Company and Bluff City Grill, which each hosted viewing parties as major cleanup is still needed at Riverfront Park due to this year's flooding.

Following the fireworks, John Waite was set to play outside Mac's, and Downtown businesses said they are ready to take the excess crowds.

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

More like this: