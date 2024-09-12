BUNKER HILL - Bunker Hill residents looking for a day of family fun, live music, fireworks, and more won’t have to wait long; Bunker Hill Fall Fest 2024 is right around the corner on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The festival takes place in the downtown area of Bunker Hill. The jam-packed event includes vendors, food and beverages, a bounce house, a Car Show and Burnout Contest, an interactive Illinois Department of Natural Resources booth, and a fireworks display starting at 8 p.m.

This year's festival will also feature two back-to-back live musical acts. City Heat, a five-piece band with Bunker Hill’s own Bill Sehlmeyer on drums, will take the stage from 12 to 4 p.m. before a performance from Rock Bottom closes out the evening from 6 to 10 p.m.

The Bunker Hill Speed Demons Car Club is hosting both a Car Show and Burnout Contest at this year’s event. Participants can register for the Car Show starting at 8 a.m., with awards being presented at 4 p.m. and goodie bags available for the first 100 cars that enter the show. Show cars are asked to enter on Highway 159 at Park Street.

The Burnout Contest kicks off at 5 p.m. with an entry fee of $20 per car. Contestants will take turns burning rubber for a chance to win the first-place ranking and go home with a cash prize and custom trophy. For more information on both events, Car Club President Mark Flieger can be reached at 314-210-6254.

The 2024 Fall Festival offers fun activities for the whole family. Kids can enjoy a free bounce house and crafts, and can also put their racing skills to the test at the Kids Power Wheels Drag Racing competition from 12 to 1 p.m.

The Bunker Hill Fall Festival is organized by the Bunker Hill Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information and updates on Fall Fest 2024, see the event page on Facebook or contact Jill Chapman at 618-223-9043 or Lisa Webb at 618-407-2513.

