

GLEN CARBON - A brave man was more than a “good neighbor” early Sunday in the Shingle Oaks Drive subdivision of Glen Carbon, catching a man who jumped from a second floor raging fire, breaking his fall and preserving his life.

The fire was blazing inside the house and the man had no choice but to quickly jump from the second floor, the fire chief said.

“The man, who was is the owner of the home, did jump to safety and a neighbor was there to break his fall,” confirmed the Glen Carbon Fire Chief Ralph Well.

The fire occurred at No. 10 Shingle Oaks Drive, in a small cul-de-sac which contains a small array of houses just down from one of the Glen Carbon fire stations.

Well said Glen Carbon, Edwardsville, Maryville and Troy fire departments all responded to the scene. The call for the fire came in at 4:45 a.m. Luckily, a neighbor was up preparing for the day and courageously assisted the man in danger.

The fire chief said the Shingle Oaks home was fully engulfed with the flames when the different departments arrived. Thanks to the efforts of the firemen, the garage was saved, preserving the vehicles. Well said he suspects the rest of the home may have to be demolished, because the damage is significant throughout.

The chief praised the Glen Carbon Fire Department and other departments who battled the fire and made sure it didn’t spread to any of the other homes in the subdivision.

Well said he didn’t know the exact cause of the fire and said it is “still under investigation.”

