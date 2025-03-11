COTTAGE HILLS - The Bethalto Fire Department responded to a serious brush fire on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. The fire occurred at the Culp Lane Overpass on the edge of Illinois Highway 255 in Cottage Hills.

Other fire departments viewed at the scene were from Fosterburg, Brighton, Godfrey, and Meadowbrook. The fire was in Bethalto Fire Department's district.

The fire appeared under control as of 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The firefighters battled the serious blaze in unison in a display of solid teamwork between the departments.

