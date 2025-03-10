EDWARDSVILLE — Fire crews responded to a fire detected in a swampy area behind the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) soccer field on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at approximately 4:40 p.m. The fire was reportedly sparked by an unattended campfire and affected multiple areas of the low-lying, woody terrain.

According to Edwardsville officials, the fire impacted four to five areas of damp ground cover, leading to concerns about its potential spread.

Firefighters faced challenges accessing the site due to the difficult terrain.

"We did what we could," said Cathy Hensley, a spokesperson for the Edwardsville Fire Department. "The location was very difficult to get to, and we expect the fire to burn itself out."

In response to the situation, local fire departments, including Long Lake and Mitchell, provided assistance. Edwardsville Fire Chief Brendan McKee praised the collaborative effort, stating that their support was instrumental in managing the incident.

City fire staff, SIUE police, and SIUE maintenance personnel are actively monitoring the area, ready to respond if necessary.

As of now, officials noted that the smoke observed from the fire is being closely watched, and equipment deployment remains impractical due to the terrain.

The situation remains under control, with authorities keeping a vigilant eye on the developing circumstances.

