GRANITE CITY—The Granite City Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 2600 block of East 24th Street Wednesday morning, Jan. 8, 2025, facing challenging conditions of cold temperatures and heavy snowfall from earlier this week.

Firefighters arrived to find fire and smoke coming from the second floor of the residence.

They quickly worked to bring the blaze under control. Fortunately, all occupants of the home were able to escape without injury.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, with officials providing no further details at this time.

