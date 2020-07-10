Listen to the story

COTTAGE HILLS - Firefighters returned to a fire that rekindled on 13th Street in Cottage Hills late Thursday afternoon and extinguished it again.

Article continues after sponsor message

The home encountered smoke damage and some fire damage in a bathroom.

Cottage Hills, Bethalto, Rosewood Heights, and Meadowbrook Fire Departments returned to the fire call.

There was no one in the home at the time of the initial fire Thursday morning. A neighbor made the first fire call.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: