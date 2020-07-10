Get The Latest News!

COTTAGE HILLS - Firefighters returned to a fire that rekindled on 13th Street in Cottage Hills late Thursday afternoon and extinguished it again.

The home encountered smoke damage and some fire damage in a bathroom.

Cottage Hills, Bethalto, Rosewood Heights, and Meadowbrook Fire Departments returned to the fire call.

There was no one in the home at the time of the initial fire Thursday morning. A neighbor made the first fire call.

