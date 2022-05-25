ALTON - Alton firefighters’ quick response stopped a fire in the 3200 block of Alby Street in Alton on Wednesday night that appeared to be a gas leak from the back of a stove. Deputy Fire Chief Matt Fischer said the fire was contained to the kitchen and was knocked down in what he described as "a pretty quick fashion" by Alton firefighters.

Fischer said the call for the fire came in after 9 p.m. Wednesday. He said there was some water damage and smoke within the structure, but expects that home occupants will be able to return to the home after some work.

Those in the home were not able to return Wednesday night after the fire, Fischer said.

The homeowner said they had hired someone to put a new floor in the kitchen today and during the construction, the stove was moved out, which caused a break or connection issue with the gas line.

The mom said when she returned home to cook dinner, she turned the stove on and it ignited the fire that spread in the kitchen. There were individuals in the home when the fire started, but they were all able to get out safely.

Deputy Chief Fischer praised the Alton firefighters for their efforts in stopping the fire and said thankfully there wasn’t an enormous amount of structural damage and they didn’t have to use too much water to extinguish the blaze.

See Video by Julie Grammer:

