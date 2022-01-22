EAST ALTON - A serious fire shot flames out the roof of Club Fitness Saturday night in the Eastgate Plaza Shopping Center just after a shooting occurred in front of the East Alton Ice Rink. The two incidents in the shopping plaza were not related.

The East Alton Fire Department was joined by Wood River, Rosewood Heights, Alton, and Roxana in the multi-alarm fire, but because of their quick response, firefighters were able to quickly douse the serious blaze. The building had some smoke inside, but with several fans available because of the different departments, it was aired out.

East Alton Fire Department Chief Tim Quigley said he thought the firefighters did an outstanding job with their quick hit on the fire and saved the business owners and the plaza thousands of dollars. He said if the fire had occurred in the middle of the night, it could have been much worse.

