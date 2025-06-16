GLEN CARBON — Flames erupted through the roof of the Hardee’s restaurant at 4207 State Route 159 on the morning of Monday, June 16, 2025, prompting a swift response from local fire departments.

Article continues after sponsor message

Firefighters from Glen Carbon, Edwardsville, and Maryville worked together to extinguish the blaze, which was contained within the restaurant’s hood system.

Glen Carbon Fire Chief Jason Whitaker said the fire originated on top of the stove and traveled into the hood system. “It was contained inside the hood system. The firefighters followed everything that is supposed to happen — because of the efforts, damage was contained inside that system,” Whitaker said. He credited the close proximity of the firehouse and the early activation of fire suppression systems for limiting the damage.

Mutual aid from Edwardsville and Maryville was critical, Whitaker noted, adding that automatic mutual daytime manpower is a vital tool for protecting people and property. The health department will conduct a close inspection of the restaurant and its hood system, with the timeline for completion still undetermined.

The Hardee’s location will remain closed for the remainder of the day.

More like this: