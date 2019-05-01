Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

ALTON - A Box Alarm fire broke out in the 2500 block of Davis in Alton around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.

The Alton Fire Department was on the scene right after the 911 call and quickly joined by Godfrey Fire Protection District. The fire was under control in rapid fashion by the firefighters.

It was uncertain what caused the fire, but the owner was not home at the time it occurred.

Article continues after sponsor message

A next-door neighbor, Dennis Smith, spotted the smoke and he and another neighbor called 911.

He said when the owner arrived, he said his dog had been in the house and it was uncertain the status of the pet. There didn't appear to be anyone else in the house at the time of the fire.

Smith said the fire spread quickly until the firefighters arrived. He praised the firefighters for a job well done in containing the fire so quickly.

More like this:

Local Fire Departments Team Up To Battle Caseyville Brush Blaze
Mar 20, 2025
Alton Fire Department Battles Structure Fire On Residence Street
Mar 21, 2025
Fire Department Responds Swiftly to Motorcycle Fire in East Alton
Feb 28, 2025
Firefighters Battle Box Alarm Blaze In East Alton Under Extreme Cold Conditions
Feb 20, 2025
East Alton Fire Department Quickly Extinguishes Cooking Fire At Olin Home After Alarm Activation
Jan 23, 2025

 