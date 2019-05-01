ALTON - A Box Alarm fire broke out in the 2500 block of Davis in Alton around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.

The Alton Fire Department was on the scene right after the 911 call and quickly joined by Godfrey Fire Protection District. The fire was under control in rapid fashion by the firefighters.

It was uncertain what caused the fire, but the owner was not home at the time it occurred.

Article continues after sponsor message

A next-door neighbor, Dennis Smith, spotted the smoke and he and another neighbor called 911.

He said when the owner arrived, he said his dog had been in the house and it was uncertain the status of the pet. There didn't appear to be anyone else in the house at the time of the fire.

Smith said the fire spread quickly until the firefighters arrived. He praised the firefighters for a job well done in containing the fire so quickly.

More like this: