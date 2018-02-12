SOUTH ROXANA - An array of area firefighters teamed together and quickly extinguished an unattached garage fire at the corner of Sinclair Avenue and Wilson Street in South Roxana just after 4 p.m. Monday.

Firefighters from South Roxana, Roxana, Hartford, Wood River and Edwardsville teamed together in the Box Alarm fire call.

Article continues after sponsor message

Quickly after the firemen arrived, the main fire was extinguished and it did not spread because of those efforts. Some water flow continued with hoses until the fire was completely extinguished.

The unattached garage did encounter severe damage, but the nearby house was spared. The garage was at the back of the property where the fire occurred.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: