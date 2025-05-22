MITCHELL - The Mitchell Fire Department assisted the Long Lake Volunteer Fire Department in extinguishing a residential fire early Wednesday morning in Granite City.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

At approximately 3:01 a.m. on May 21, 2025, Mitchell Fire Rescue was dispatched to the 2100 block of Robert Avenue to provide mutual aid for a structure fire reported by the Long Lake Volunteer Fire Department.

Mitchell units, including Engine #1121, Engine #1122, and three chiefs, arrived to find a fully involved residential structure with partial collapse and heavy fire spreading to a neighboring occupied home.

Firefighters successfully extinguished the flames at both residences without incident, and no injuries were reported. All units returned to service by 5:33 a.m. the same day.

More like this:

No Injuries Reported in South Roxana Mobile Home Fire
Jun 16, 2025
SUV Fully Engulfed in Flames on I-255 Near I-270 Monday Afternoon
May 12, 2025
Three Crew Members Hospitalized After Hartford Medical Helicopter Crash
Apr 25, 2025
Governor JB Pritzker Announces Christian Mitchell as Lieutenant Governor Pick
Jul 1, 2025
Granite City High Hosts Career Fair With 17 First Responder Agencies
May 1, 2025

 