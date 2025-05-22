MITCHELL - The Mitchell Fire Department assisted the Long Lake Volunteer Fire Department in extinguishing a residential fire early Wednesday morning in Granite City.

At approximately 3:01 a.m. on May 21, 2025, Mitchell Fire Rescue was dispatched to the 2100 block of Robert Avenue to provide mutual aid for a structure fire reported by the Long Lake Volunteer Fire Department.

Mitchell units, including Engine #1121, Engine #1122, and three chiefs, arrived to find a fully involved residential structure with partial collapse and heavy fire spreading to a neighboring occupied home.

Firefighters successfully extinguished the flames at both residences without incident, and no injuries were reported. All units returned to service by 5:33 a.m. the same day.

