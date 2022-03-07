GODFREY - Godfrey Fire Protection District Lt. Chris Stratton and Capt. Chris Dennison set out on a long 40-pound ruck fund-raising adventure this past Saturday and went past 20 miles, all the way to Pere Marquette State Park then partially back to Godfrey Fire House, where they started.

The two and some others, who joined them, did the fund-raising event for BackStoppers Inc. and FOB Rasor.

Saturday was the third anniversary since March 5, 2019, when Godfrey Fire Capt. Jake Ringering died while battling a blaze on Culp Lane in Bethalto. Jake was 37 at the time when a wall collapsed on March 5, 2019, killing him and injuring three other firefighters. Firefighter Luke Warner was the other most seriously injured suffering two broken legs but did return to duty after a long recovery.

Godfrey Fire Chief Eric Cranmer said he couldn't be more proud of the two men and the others who walked in the fund-raiser in memory of Jake Ringering.

"It was a great honor to Jake what they did," he said.

Lt. Stratton said it was emotional but he was proud of what he and Capt. Dennison and the others did for the fund-raiser. The two encountered blisters that stopped them somewhat short of their 40-mile goal, but they were satisfied they had done something for an important cause.

