EDWARDSVILLE - Firefighters from over 25 departments in six states including Army and Air Force fire departments trained on Saturday and Sunday in Edwardsville.

Max Fire Training, owned and operated by Shawn Bloemker, the Assistant Chief of Godfrey Fire Protection District, conducted a live-fire training at 4836 Street Car Road in Edwardsville (Poag).

The firefighters had the opportunity to go from station to station over the two days and practice different scenarios, putting out car fires to how to vent a house fire properly.

At the end of the training on Sunday the three-story home was allowed to completely burn to the ground. The house and land were purchased by the new warehouses off Highway 255 and the house was donated to the firefighters to do the training.

The training couldn't have been done without the sponsors, Pyrouhp, Bullard, 1 800 BoardUP.

