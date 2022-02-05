WOOD RIVER - Wood River Fire Department issued a Box Alarm on a fire call to Lewis and Clark Elementary at 501 East Lorena in Wood River on Friday. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke on the second floor.

The fire appeared to originate in the mechanical area of the Lewis and Clark Elementary basement. With the assistance of the East Alton Fire Department and Roxana, Edwardsville, and Rosewood Heights Fire Departments, the firefighters were able to get the situation under control in a fast fashion.

Article continues after sponsor message

It was a snow day for Lewis and Clark Elementary, so there were no students in the buildings, Wood River Fire Chief Wade Stahlhut said, which was a huge blessing. Madison County Emergency Management was also called to the scene to assist. Stahlhut said he was also appreciative of the other departments for their assistance both at the fire and others with help at their fire station.

The State Fire Marshal's Office was also requested to the scene to assist in the investigation of the fire.

One of the difficulties was getting the smoke out of the second floor, Stahlhut said.

Because of the smoke and water that had to be used, Stahlhut was uncertain when Lewis and Clark Elementary would be open as damage still had to be assessed and fire cause determined.

More like this: