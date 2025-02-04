ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS – The Rosewood Heights Fire Department responded to a fire in the 100 block of Dell Avenue on Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 4, 2025, where a shed was on fire.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and found the shed ablaze in the backyard of a residence.

Access to the fire was initially hindered by nearby fences, but crews were able to quickly bring the fire under control before it could spread further.

According to neighbors, there was a report of someone burning leaves in the vicinity prior to the fire's outbreak.

No injuries have been reported, and the fire department is currently investigating the cause of the incident.

