HOLIDAY SHORES — A home in Holiday Shores was completely destroyed by a fire on Thursday evening, Feb. 20, 2025. The blaze erupted around 6 p.m. in the 6000 block of St. James Drive, prompting a Box Alarm response from multiple fire agencies.

Holiday Shores Fire Chief Jim O'Brien reported that firefighters from the Holiday Shores Fire Protection District, along with teams from Meadowbrook, Prairietown, Worden, and Hamel, battled the flames. O'Brien noted that the house was fully engulfed when crews arrived on the scene, but the homeowners had managed to escape safely prior to their arrival.

"The firefighters fought the blaze valiantly in the frigid conditions," O'Brien said, emphasizing the low temperatures, which were in the teens. He confirmed that all firefighters remained safe during the operation.

To assist with the response, Madison County and Holiday Shores maintenance personnel salted the roads in the area to mitigate ice hazards. Madison County Emergency Management personnel were also present to ensure firefighter safety, and Alton Memorial Ambulance provided support on-site.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, and no definitive cause has been determined as of yet, according to Chief O'Brien.

