SOUTH ROXANA — A house fire broke out Saturday afternoon, May 10, 2025, in the 400 block of Indiana Avenue in South Roxana. Flames scorched the back of the home when firefighters arrived rapidly.

South Roxana Fire Department Lieutenant Michael Cherry, who was on the scene, said the homeowner had left the residence approximately 30 minutes before the fire began. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered fire through the roof on the corners of the house and the entire back porch.

Fire crews from South Roxana were assisted by personnel from Roxana, Edwardsville, Rosewood Heights and Wood River fire departments. Cherry said the teams worked to contain the fire primarily to the affected house, with only minor heat exposure reported to the neighboring property.

“The fire was through the roof on the corners and the entire back porch when we got here,” Cherry said. “We did the best we could when we got here and we contained it mostly to this house, a little heat exposure next door. We are proud of everyone who showed up; everyone worked hard and did their jobs.”

Cherry said the Illinois State Fire Marshal has been called to the scene to conduct an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

