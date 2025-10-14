GODFREY — Firefighters from the Godfrey Fire Protection District and several neighboring departments responded to a serious house fire on Seasons in Godfrey Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025.

The fire was reported at about 4 p.m. on Oct. 14, 2025. Along with Godfrey Fire, crews from the Alton Fire Department, Brighton, Fosterburg and QEM were visible at the scene. A ladder truck was deployed to help combat the blaze.

The home sustained significant damage as firefighters worked to contain the fire.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Village of Godfrey issued this statement: "For our residents' situational awareness: (Tuesday, 10/14/25, 4:50 p.m.) Pierce Lane is currently closed in both directions (at the Season's entrance) as GFPD and multiple mutual aid fire crews are currently working a structure fire in that area. Please avoid the area until crews can reopen the road."

More details are expected as the situation develops.

More like this: