Firefighters Battle Massive Blaze In Godfrey
Multiple fire departments responded to a serious blaze on Seasons in Godfrey, working together to contain the fire.
GODFREY — Firefighters from the Godfrey Fire Protection District and several neighboring departments responded to a serious house fire on Seasons in Godfrey Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025.
The fire was reported at about 4 p.m. on Oct. 14, 2025. Along with Godfrey Fire, crews from the Alton Fire Department, Brighton, Fosterburg and QEM were visible at the scene. A ladder truck was deployed to help combat the blaze.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The home sustained significant damage as firefighters worked to contain the fire.
The Village of Godfrey issued this statement: "For our residents' situational awareness: (Tuesday, 10/14/25, 4:50 p.m.) Pierce Lane is currently closed in both directions (at the Season's entrance) as GFPD and multiple mutual aid fire crews are currently working a structure fire in that area. Please avoid the area until crews can reopen the road."
More details are expected as the situation develops.
More like this: