GODFREY — Firefighters from the Godfrey Fire Protection District responded to a structure fire in the 100 block of Lakeside Drive early Tuesday morning, March 4, 2025, successfully containing the blaze that threatened to engulf the home.

The fire was reported shortly after 5 a.m., with crews arriving to find heavy flames emanating from the garage, which were quickly spreading to the attic. Firefighters initiated an aggressive attack on the fire, working to protect the rest of the home from further damage.

In addition to their firefighting efforts, the first-in engine crew conducted multiple animal rescues, ensuring that both residents and pets were safely evacuated from the burning structure. The Godfrey Fire Protection District said the prompt response and tactical operations played a crucial role in preventing what could have been a total loss of the home.

"We are incredibly proud of our Godfrey firefighters for their outstanding work, professionalism, and dedication on this fire," the department stated in a social media post. "Their fast response and aggressive tactics made all the difference in bringing this fire under control."

The Godfrey Fire Protection District also acknowledged the assistance of mutual aid partners, the Fosterburg Fire Department and Alton Fire Department, who responded promptly and provided critical support at the scene.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and an investigation is ongoing. The Godfrey Fire Protection District emphasized the importance of teamwork in their efforts to serve and protect the community.

