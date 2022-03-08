CARROLLTON - The Carrollton Fire Protection District firefighters and other departments battled an intense fire at the Oasis in Carrollton late Monday night and remained at the scene Tuesday morning extinguishing hot spots.

Carrollton Fire Protection District Chief Tim Thaxton described the situation as “a total loss” for the Oasis bar and grill. The nearby motel remained intact thanks to the efforts of the firefighters. Chief Thaxton said the call came in around 11:30 p.m. on Monday.

Article continues after sponsor message

Chief Thaxton said the cause of the fire was not yet determined and that they were still investigating.

Multiple neighboring departments responded to assist from Jerseyville, White Hall, Greenfield, and Roodhouse on standby. Thaxton thanked all the other departments and his firefighters for their efforts in the difficult situation.

More like this: