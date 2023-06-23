GODFREY - Firefighters battled an intense fire at Burns Wild Game Meat Processing and Smoke House in Godfrey on Thursday night on Winter Lane.

Fire officials reported considerable damage at the scene. The fire call to Godfrey Fire Protection District came at 7:30 p.m. and when they arrived flames were shooting through the roof of the building.

Brighton, Alton, Wood River and Fosterburg also were dispatched to the scene. Madison County Emergency Management was also present and Alton Memorial Ambulance was there, but there were no injuries reported. No one was present inside the building when firefighters arrived and the fire is under investigation.

