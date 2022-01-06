WEST ALTON, MO. - Six boats sank in a serious fire at the Harbor Point Yacht Club in West Alton, MO., Wednesday night. Fifteen or more boats were saved by the heroic work of firefighters on this cold night.

Rivers Pointe Fire Protection District Chief Richard Pender said firefighters were called to the scene at 9:21 p.m. on Wednesday. St. Charles County, St. Louis County, and other agencies also assisted Rivers Pointe Chief Pender said.

Pender said it was 17 degrees during the fire on the outside and the wind was blowing right on the Mississippi River.

“The conditions were really cold, and the wind also made it very difficult,” he added.

Article continues after sponsor message

Chief Pender was very pleased with the effort of his firefighters and all the others who helped battle the boat fire.

“When we arrived five boats were fully involved,” he said. “The boats were 3-4 feet apart and made of fiberglass, so it was easy for the fire to spread. There were six boats lost but several other boats were saved. The firefighters did a great job of knocking down the fire.”

“I was very proud of the men and women who were there last night for their efforts,” Pender said.

More like this: