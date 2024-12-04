EDWARDSVILLE – Several fire departments responded to a structure fire at Yummy Donut Palace, located at 443 South Buchanan, on Wednesday, December 4, 2024.

Edwardsville Fire Department was the first to arrive to confront the fire. Firefighters arrived on the scene to find smoke coming from a vent of the building, prompting the request for a commercial box alarm.

Glen Carbon and Wood River Fire Departments assisted with their ladder trucks, while the Edwardsville Fire Department deployed its own ladder truck to access the roof. Firefighters worked swiftly to bring the fire under control.

As of now, the extent of the damage to the business remains unclear. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported in connection with the incident.

