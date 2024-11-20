EAST ST LOUIS - At approximately 4 a.m. on Tuesday, the East St. Louis Fire Department responded to a reported fire at a vacant commercial building located in the 400 block of North 33rd Street. Firefighters encountered heavy flames emanating from the top floor of the two-story structure.

All three fire companies were dispatched to the scene, where they initiated a quick and aggressive interior fire attack. Their efforts were focused on containing the blaze, which was successfully limited to the top floor of the building. However, firefighters faced significant challenges due to numerous walled-over doors and holes in the upper level.

The firefighting operation lasted about three hours, during which crews worked diligently to locate and extinguish any remaining hotspots. Firefighters also conducted overhaul procedures to ensure that the fire was fully under control and that no lingering threats remained.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

