EDWARDSVILLE - Multiple firefighter units responded to a fire at 12:08 p.m. today on Horseshoe Bend Road.

The homeowners came home to find the house on fire inside and called 911. Edwardsville Fire Department responded with two engines and immediately activated water tenders from Hamel, Marine, and Holiday Shores Fire Departments since there were no hydrants in the area.

Edwardsville firefighters were able to get “knockdown” on the fire quickly and mutual aid fire departments provided additional manpower to help with overhauling the fire to be sure it was out.

Mutual aid departments that responded include those listed above, along with Glen Carbon, Collinsville, and Wood River Fire Departments. No injuries were reported but the house was heavily damaged by smoke and heat.

The American Red Cross and the homeowners' insurance company are assisting the homeowners with finding lodging.

