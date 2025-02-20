EAST ALTON — Multiple fire agencies responded to a residential fire in the 100 block of Haller in East Alton on Thursday morning, Feb. 20, 2025, after a Box Alarm was issued. Firefighters from East Alton, Wood River, Alton Roxana, and Rosewood Heights quickly arrived on the scene, aided by a nearby hydrant, while Bethalto fire personnel manned the East Alton station.

East Alton Fire Chief Tim Quigley reported that the cause of the fire remains under investigation, although the homeowner suspects a malfunctioning battery in an appliance may have been responsible. Quigley praised the firefighters for their efforts under challenging weather conditions, noting that the temperature at the time was just 1 degree above zero, with wind chills reaching minus 10 degrees.

"The firefighters made a quick direct hit on the fire with a hydrant so close by," Quigley said. Upon arrival, firefighters observed smoke coming from the front door and flames visible in a window. Thanks to their rapid response, the fire was contained to one bedroom, though significant ceiling damage and water and smoke damage occurred throughout the house.

Quigley emphasized the importance of rotating firefighters to manage the effects of the bitter cold and was thankful for all the personnel from his own department and other departments who responded.

