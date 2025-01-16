ST. JACOB – Multiple fire departments responded to a significant fire on Napaloean Street in St. Jacob late Thursday evening, Jan. 16, 2025. Firefighters from St. Jacob, Highland, and Marine Fire Departments were among those who worked to control the blaze, which erupted around 8 p.m.

As of now, the cause of the fire remains under investigation, and no further details have been released. Additional fire departments may have also been involved in the response efforts.

Authorities are expected to provide more information about the incident on Friday.

