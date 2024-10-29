Alton Structure Fire

ALTON —The Alton Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 500 block of Main Street on Tuesday evening. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the house.

Article continues after sponsor message

In response to the situation, a box alarm was activated, prompting assistance from the East Alton Fire Department. Firefighters faced challenges in controlling the blaze, particularly as it had spread to the attic, complicating their efforts.

The house sustained significant damage, but it remains unclear if anyone was residing in the home at the time of the fire. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Map Loading...

More like this: