ALTON - Riverbender.com's Ryan Schlueter provided a morning view of the remains of the home in the 1200 block of Seasons Drive in Godfrey on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025.

Charlie Schlueter and Ryan both contributed to the photos above.

The fire started at about 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025. The Godfrey Fire Protection Chief Eric Cranmer has described the home as "a total loss."

Six fire departments fought the serious blaze valiantly to extinguish it. There was some damage to the siding and some other issues with a home next door during the massive blaze, but the fire department's efforts protected other structures in the neighborhood.

Chief Cranmer said the fire spread into the attic of the home and eventually the roof collapsed. Thankfully, the family and neighbors were able to get out safely after the fire broke out.

