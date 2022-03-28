EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville firefighter Sean Douglas was out on a training drive with a new fire pumper at 11:02 a.m. Sunday when he saw what he thought was a fire at a home. Sure enough, when he turned the fire engine around and evaluated the scene, he had to contact the Edwardsville Fire Department to dispatch a fire call.

Douglas immediately jumped off the truck and went into action and fought the fire with a hose until help arrived.

A Box Alarm was called and Edwardsville was joined by Glen Carbon Fire Protection District and Wood River Fire Department, while Collinsville Fire Department handled Edwardsville's station.

The fire was very serious and substantial damage was done to the house, Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford said. However, he said because of Douglas and the other's efforts, the house may still be salvageable, the chief added.

"The fire started underneath the deck and then after the deck caught fire it spread to the house and caught the kitchen on fire, then the roof and attic."

Chief Whiteford has had a long firefighting career, but he said he never remembered an incident where someone was training with a pumper and observed a fire along the way. He said he was proud of firefighter Sean Douglas and the others who battled the blaze.

