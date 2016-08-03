WEST ALTON – The US Army Corps of Engineers and the Mississippi River Water Trail Association invites you to participate in the race of the year held this month on Saturday August 20th. The Firecracker Race will be held at the Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary in West Alton, MO. Racers will complete laps of Ellis Bay. Registration begins at 8:30am and the race begins at 9:30am.

Article continues after sponsor message

Racers are encouraged to participate in kayaks, canoes, stand up paddle boards, and Voyager canoes. We plan to wrap up the day with a kids kayak race on the river. Our race route is specially designed so that racers will be in sight the entire time in a 2 mile loop in Ellis Bay, making multiple laps. Kayaks and Canoes will race 10 miles, stand up paddle boards will race 4 miles.

So whether you are a spectator or a competitor, we invite you to join the fun with us later this month.

To register for this event visit firecrackerrace.org. For more information, please contact Roxane Krutsinger at 618-623-7376.

More like this: