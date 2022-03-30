WILLIAMSON - A man with a long criminal record was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and misdemeanor resisting a police officer.

Michael L. Stevenson, 48, of the 100 block of Elm Street, Staunton, was accused of possession of .357 caliber ammunition, possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, fleeing from a police officer at, at least, 21 mph over the speed limit and pulling away from the officer who arrested him.

His most recent charge was filed on Monday.

Stevenson has a criminal history dating to 1998 when he was convicted of misdemeanor battery. In that case, he was originally charged with a felony.

He also has three felony convictions of violation of probation, as well as convictions for domestic battery, methamphetamine possession, possession of a controlled substance and 13 misdemeanors.

BETHALTO - Kenneth L. Rice, 28, of the 5000 block of Illinois Route 140, was charged with unlawful possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

He allegedly possessed between five and 15 grams of the drug on Tuesday. Bail was set at $100,000.

WOOD RIVER - Christopher R. Douglas, 44, of the 900 block of Whitelaw Avenue, Wood River, was charged Tuesday with unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

He allegedly possessed less than five grams of methamphetamine and less than 15 grams of cocaine. Bail was set at $20,000.

WOOD RIVER - Cynthia M. Rodgers, 59, of the 300 block of Niagra Avenue, East Alton, was charged Tuesday with felony retail theft.

She allegedly stole plants, pet supplies and groceries from the Wood River Walmart on Monday after having been convicted of retail theft on Dec. 22. Bail was set at $15,000.

ALTON - Christopher M. Duncan, 36, of the 1200 block of Rixon Street, Alton, was charged Tuesday with nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images.

He allegedly disseminated an image of a female, 33, without her permission. Bail was set at $25,000.

ALTON - Earlonda R. Perkins, 42, of the 700 block of Alby Street, Alton, was charged Tuesday with aggravated battery and disorderly conduct.

She allegedly bit a police officer as she was being arrested. She was also accused of making a false 911 call. Bail was set at $75,000.

ALTON - James A. Griffin, 41, of Canton, Miss., was charged Tuesday with aggravated battery, unlawful restraint and interfering with the report of a domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

He allegedly choked a female household member on Monday and restrained her from leaving a residence by pushing her against a wall, covering her nose and mouth with her hand and taking her cell phone. The misdemeanor charge accused him of taking her cell phone to prevent her from dialing 911.

