GRANITE CITY – A man from Granite City remains in custody after using a firearm during a domestic assault and battery.

Brandon L. Fletcher, 42, of Granite City, was charged on May 30, 2025 with felon in possession of a weapon (Class 3 felony), domestic battery (Class A misdemeanor), and aggravated assault (Class A misdemeanor).

On May 30, 2025, Fletcher allegedly assaulted a household or family member with a Smith and Wesson M&P .380ACP firearm by placing the firearm to their mouth.

Article continues after sponsor message

A petition from the State’s Attorney’s Office to deny Fletcher’s pretrial release states officers responded to a reported domestic disturbance before contacting the victim. The victim told officers Fletcher “began to make threats and retrieved a firearm” before the situation escalated further.

“Upon retrieving the firearm, the defendant placed the firearm to the victim’s mouth,” the petition states. “Officers located the defendant, and he was detained. Officers located the firearm suspected of being used in the incident.”

A report of Fletcher’s criminal history shows prior convictions of manufacturing/delivering cocaine in 2014 and driving on a suspended license in 2015 and 2016, each in St. Clair County, Ill. He also reportedly had an active warrant out of Madison County at the time of these latest offenses.

The Granite City Police Department presented the case against Fletcher, who currently remains in custody at the Madison County Jail.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: