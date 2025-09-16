Firearm Found On Belleville West Student, Prompting Immediate Police Action
School resource officer acted quickly to isolate and detain the juvenile, prioritizing safety while a thorough investigation continues.
BELLEVILLE - At approximately 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, a Belleville Police Department School Resource Officer and staff at Belleville West High School were alerted to a student possibly possessing a firearm on campus. Belleville Police said the student was immediately separated from others, and a search conducted by the officer resulted in the seizure of a firearm.
The juvenile is currently in custody at the Belleville Police Department pending further court proceedings. Authorities emphasized that the safety of students and staff was the highest priority throughout the incident.
Belleville Police said there is no known threat to any individuals, and officials believe the situation to be isolated. The investigation remains ongoing.
The Belleville Police Department expressed gratitude to the student who reported the situation and underscored the importance of the collaborative relationship between the police department and school staff.
Due to the student’s age, no additional information will be released.
