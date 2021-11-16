GODFREY - The Godfrey Fire Protection District team called a mutual aid alarm for a fire in the 5100 block of Little Creek Lane in Godfrey around 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Alton, Brighton, and Fosterburg all responded to the scene with Godfrey, with the Madison County Emergency Management team.

The fire was serious, and the home suffered damage, but a quick response by Godfrey and neighboring agencies saved the home. The Madison County Sheriff's Office directed traffic on the street during the fire response.

Godfrey Fire Protection Chief Eric Cranmer said there was heavy smoke damage that burned through the roof on the backside of the house with the Little Creek Lane Fire.

"This house will be uninhabitable for quite some time," he said. "The fire crews and mutual aid companies worked very well together and put a good stop to it."

Chief Cranmer said the initial determination is the fire likely started in a bathroom off the master bedroom, but an exact cause has not been issued.

"The homeowner heard popping sounds and saw curtains on fire and tried to throw water on it, but then had to exit the house with her son and animals," Cranmer added. "They all made it out safely. The fire gutted three rooms, and there was outside damage."

Cranmer thanked the mutual aid companies for their assistance in the fire and said the groups always work well together.



Article continues after sponsor message

Godfrey Firefighters Extinguish Apartment Fire

Godfrey Fire Protection District and Fosterburg Fire, Lifestar Ambulance converged on an apartment fire Tuesday morning in the 1200 block of Surrey Court in Godfrey. Fire officials reported the fire under control and all occupants safe from that incident.

Chief Cranmer commended maintenance personnel for quick work on the apartment fire in the morning.

"They hit the mattress that was on fire with a fire extinguisher and pulled the mattress out," he said. "We came in and cleaned up. They had most of the fire extinguished by the time we arrived. Three of the apartments were safe and still have electricity turned on. The other apartment where the mattress caught fire was damaged and will require work."

More like this: