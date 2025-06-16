SPRINGFIELD - The theme for this year’s National Fire Prevention Week has been announced and it’s focused on Lithium-Ion Battery Safety. Most of the electronics we use in our homes every day — smartphones, tablets, power and lawn tools, laptops, e-cigarettes, headphones, and toys, to name just a few — are powered by lithium-ion batteries. In fact, most everything that’s rechargeable uses this type of battery.

“This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign emphasizes the critical importance of safely using lithium-ion batteries to help prevent fires in our homes,” said Acting Illinois State Fire Marshal Allen Reyne. “By following the Buy, Charge, and Recycle Safely approach, we can reduce risks and protect our communities.

We look forward to working alongside our partners to share this vital safety message—not only during Fire Prevention Week, but throughout the year—to help build a safer, more fire-resilient Illinois.”

According to the National Fire Prevention Association (NFPA) here are some important safety tips to follow related to lithium-ion battery use:

Purchase batteries that are only listed by a nationally recognized testing laboratory and labeled accordingly.

Stop charging a battery once it is full.

Use charging equipment that is only compatible with your device. To be safe, use only the charging equipment that is supplied with your device.

Stop using your device if the battery shows signs of damage, such as an unusual odor, excessive heat, popping sounds, swelling, or change in color.

Have all repairs performed by a qualified professional.

Learn more about the upcoming Fire Prevention Week and other resources to help you plan your activities can be found by visiting https://www.nfpa.org/events/fire-prevention-week.

